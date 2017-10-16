Trump says total termination of Iran nuclear deal is a very real possibility

US President Donald Trump said that a total termination of the Iran nuclear deal is a very real possibility. Meanwhile, Tehran has said it detailed a plan of action in case Washington backs out of the deal.

“We’ll see what phase two is,” Trump said on Monday in a cabinet meeting while talking about the Iran nuclear agreement. “It might be a total termination. That’s a very real possibility.”

“I’m tired of being taken advantage of as a nation,” Trump said, calling Iranian leaders “great negotiators” who “negotiated a great deal for themselves, but a horrible deal for the US.”



“We’ll see what happens,” the president concluded.

On Friday, President Trump opted to not certify the 2015 nuclear deal, which does not formally terminate the agreement struck by the previous administration of Barack Obama and world powers including Russia, France, Germany, the UK, and China.The move immediately triggered an outcry from other signatories. On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he hoped “that Congress does not put this accord in jeopardy,” speaking on behalf of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), the German chancellor, British prime minister, and French president.