Iran has plan if US withdraws from nuclear deal, Washington ‘will regret it’ – MP
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani. © Ahmad Halabisaz / Xinhua / Global Look Press
Tehran has a detailed plan of action in case Washington backs out of the nuclear deal, Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said, adding that the US “will regret” the decision.

We have a plan… We’ve recently approved in parliament what we should do given the Americans undertake certain steps,” Larijani told reporters Monday on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in St. Petersburg. “We will take steps so that the Americans will regret it.”

