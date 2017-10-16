Iran has plan if US withdraws from nuclear deal, Washington ‘will regret it’ – MP
Tehran has a detailed plan of action in case Washington backs out of the nuclear deal, Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said, adding that the US “will regret” the decision.
“We have a plan… We’ve recently approved in parliament what we should do given the Americans undertake certain steps,” Larijani told reporters Monday on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in St. Petersburg. “We will take steps so that the Americans will regret it.”
DETAILS TO FOLLOW