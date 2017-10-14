‘Gotta get out!’ Dramatic bodycam video shows N. California officer saving people from fiery trap

Surreal and scary footage from a bodycam of a sheriff deputy in northern California showed how officers are evacuating smoke-filled Sonoma County towns as wild fires quickly approach their homes.

The video, released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, showed an officer looking for people in need of evacuation in the Mark West community. The smoke is so thick it makes the deputy cough and turns all the surrounding lights into a dim eerie glow.

The officers are seen helping a woman in a wheelchair get out of the town in a police car. At some points in the footage the SUV appears to be literally driving through flames as embers from the surrounding forest fire hit the windshield.

At least 34 people have reportedly died in northern California wildfires. Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano told reporters Friday that 19 deaths have been recorded in the county due to the wildfires in North Bay, according to KTVU.