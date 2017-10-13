WomenBoycottTwitter: Social network accused of hypocrisy over Rose McGowan suspension

Actors and activists are urging Twitter users across the world to boycott the social media platform Friday in protest at Rose McGowan’s temporary suspension from the network.

McGowan, one of the central accusers in a slew of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, had her Twitter account suspended late Wednesday after she posted a series of tweets regarding the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The suspension sparked a huge outcry online, culminating in a call to boycott the social platform for one day.

Twitter later addressed the suspension, stating it was in response to a McGowan tweet which contained a private phone number. It added that the account was restored after the tweet in question was removed.

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

The company said it would continue to stand with “the brave men and women who use Twitter to share their stories,” and will work to improve the protection of these voices.

However, Twitter users quickly accused the social network of hypocrisy over the application of its policies towards reportedly abusive accounts and violations of its terms and policies made by US President Donald Trump.

Rose McGowan attacks sexual harassers. Gets suspended.



Richard Spencer attacks minorities. Gets blue checkmark. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 12, 2017

People post other people's addresses and photos of guns but those stay up. People threaten Jewish users with the oven, but those stay up. — diane elyssa (@dianelyssa) October 12, 2017

Remember when you hosted my pics (stolen & shared by a domestic violence perpetrator) & wouldn't remove them for 45 days? #TwitterHarassment — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) October 12, 2017

But... what about when Trump@tweeted Lindsay Graham's cell number? Why no suspension there? Why is there no consistent policy, Twitter? — Nancy Giles (@nancygilesnyc) October 13, 2017

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to the concerns, saying the company needs to do a better job at showing it has no bias in applying its user rules.

We do need to do a better job at showing that we are not selectively applying rules. — jack (@jack) October 12, 2017

#WomenBoycottTwitter is currently trending as demonstrators took to the network to urge people to stand with them in their silent protest before signing off.

A number of high profile actors including McGowan’s former castmate on TV series ‘Charmed,’ Alyssa Milano as well as John Cusack, Mark Ruffalo, Anna Paquin and Chrissy Teigen have joined the boycott.

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitterpic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

MEN: if you are on here tomorrow, I urge you to AMPLIFY our voices. Call on your brothers to be better, go after ones who won’t. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

I stand in solidarity with all women, and all victims of sexual harassment/assault. #WomenBoycottTwitter@Twitter I’m out. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 13, 2017

However, the method of protest has been criticized by some who suggested that women should speak out instead of silencing their own voices.

I understand the idea behind #WomenBoycottTwitter but I don’t personally agree that silence is the right protest to being silenced. — Kate✨Queen of Ghosts (@kateleth) October 13, 2017

I fully support these ladies, but I don't think 24 hours gonna do any harm to twitter. But tweeting more could help. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Shehryar Shaukat (@1m_Shery) October 13, 2017

How about instead of #WomenBoycottTwitter which will accomplish nothing, let's speak up about injustice and get voices heard — Brittany Pole (@Brightknee91) October 13, 2017