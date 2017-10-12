Several injured in N. Carolina mass prison break attempt – reports

Multiple fires set in an attempted mass escape from North Carolina's Pasquotank Correctional Institute in North Carolina have resulted in several people injured, according to reports. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The North Carolina Department of Safety confirmed via Twitter that fires were set in a sewing plant in an attempted escape from the “high security” prison in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

VIDEO: Emergency response at Pasquotank Correctional Institute after attempted prison break and fires set in sewing plant. @WAVY_Newspic.twitter.com/vH64hyeJ2o — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) October 12, 2017

Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School were all placed on lockdown around 3:45pm local time, according to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools district (ESPPS).

An hour later, the lockdown order was lifted. However, extra precautions were still being taken to securely transport students home.

Buses on after school routes, with students on board, were ordered to turn back around and return to the schools, “due to the potential of inmates being in the area,” the ECPPS said on its Facebook page.

Pasquotank Correctional Institute is an all-male prison, with an inmate capacity of 896 and a staff of 410.

Six patients involved with the incident are being treated at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, a spokesperson told WTKR.

Elizabeth City is a community of some 18,000 residents in northeastern North Carolina, located on the Pasquotank River.