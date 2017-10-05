FDA issues warning to bakery for including ‘love’ as an ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration issued a stern warning letter to a Massachusetts bakery for, among other things, listing “love” as an ingredient in their granola.

The FDA warned the Nashoba Brook Bakery that the labelled ingredient “love” in their Nashoba Granola “is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient”.

Nashoba CEO John Gates told Bloomberg the FDA’s take on love as an ingredient “just felt so George Orwell.”

“I really like that we list ‘love’ in the granola,” said Gates Tuesday. “People ask us what makes it so good. It’s kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there’s love in it and it puts a smile on people’s face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”

The FDA reportedly said in a later statement that the “love” ingredient was “not among the agency’s top concerns”. Granted, the establishment was also cited for several sanitary issues including flies, insects and other hygiene-related violations.