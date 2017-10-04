3 American soldiers killed, 2 wounded in ambush in Niger - report

Three US special forces troops have been killed and two wounded in an ambush while on a joint patrol with Nigerian forces in southwest Niger, according to media citing military officials.

"We can confirm reports that a joint U.S. and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger. We are working to confirm details on the incident and will have more information as soon as we can confirm facts on the ground," Lieutenant Commander Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for the US Africa Command confirmed in an email to RT America.

Update #1: U.S. Africa Command Statement on Situation in Niger - https://t.co/auCaE1sc8Npic.twitter.com/b2zqpqzlru — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) October 4, 2017

Three Army Green Berets were killed and two others were injured in the attack, which took place on the border with Mali, according to the New York Times.

The two wounded soldiers were described as being in “stable condition” and have been evacuated to Niamey, the capital of Niger, administration officials told CNN.

The Nigerian government said that five of their soldiers were also killed, according to Sputnik News.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly briefed President Donald Trump on the attack, according to Reuters.

US troops were advising and assisting local forces when they came under attack.

"US forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces, including support for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts, in their efforts to target violent extremist organizations in the region," Falvo told RT America.

The attackers came across the border from Mali, where terrorist groups affiliated with Boko Haram and Al Qaeda have maintained a presence, a Niger diplomatic source told Reuters.