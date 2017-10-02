'Act of pure evil': Trump on Las Vegas shooting

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the attack in Las Vegas, Nevada – the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack that left 50 killed and over 400 injured.

Calling the attack an "act of pure evil," Trump said he has ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen.

The president also said he will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with the survivors and families of the victims.

“Though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today and always will, forever,” Trump said. “We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace, and we pray for the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe from hatred and fear.”