Footage with sound of multiple gunshots from music concert at Las Vegas Casino
The closing show of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place adjacent to Mandalay Bay when the shooting is said to have taken place.
Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q— David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017
Some artists performing at the sold-out music event reported hearing gunshots.
Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) 2 октября 2017 г.
Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys.— Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) 2 октября 2017 г.