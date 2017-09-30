Bestiality to become illegal in Nevada as new law comes into effect

A law rendering bestiality a crime is amongst a raft of new legislative measures that comes into effect in Nevada Sunday.

People who violate the new bestiality law can have their pets taken away from them, being banned from working with animals and having to to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Sex with an animal is not a crime on a federal level in the US meaning states have to create their own laws banning it. Nevada had been one of only a handful of states without a law against the practice.

The bill passed unanimously in the state's Assembly earlier this year. After the vote, lawmakers put a box of animal crackers on the desk of the sponsor, Assemblyman Richard Carrillo.

The Las Vegas Review Journal report that more than 100 new laws come into effect in the Silver State Sunday, including one making baby-changing tables a requirement in men’s restrooms and regulating edible marijuana products.

Other pieces of legislation adds prison time for felonies committed against police officers and other emergency responders. The laws were passed by the 2017 Legislature.

'Leave my goats alone': Owner makes plea to serial goat rapist https://t.co/GJjCLUoYxkpic.twitter.com/4MiCsN0DDS — RT America (@RT_America) February 6, 2016

Michigan and Ohio also passed laws outlawing bestiality in recent years. The crime is a misdemeanour in Florida. However, that didn’t stop a man from allegedly raping a woman’s goats last year.

Sharon Cruz-Pecina took the drastic step of making a public plea for the suspect to stop raping her goats.

"Please leave my goats alone," Cruz-Pecina told WJHG News. "Please repent, please turn yourself in.”