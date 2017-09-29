Los Angeles city hall evacuated after bomb threat

A “suspicious package” outside the city hall in downtown Los Angeles, California has prompted a major police response and the evacuation of city officials. After several hours, the object was deemed harmless.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RT America that they received a call about a suspicious package outside the south side of City Hall, sometime around 10:30 am local time (1830 GMT).

The LAPD bomb squad deployed a robot to the scene to remove the suspicious item, which seemed to be in the shape of a pipe.

#LAPD bomb squad using robot to inspect suspicious pipe found outside LA City Hall East. @CBSLA@KNX1070pic.twitter.com/qyV3lrVhGs — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 29, 2017

City Hall was evacuated and several streets surrounding the building were shut down.

Evac at LA City Hall South as police check out what I'm told is some kind of pipe found in the plaza. @KNX1070pic.twitter.com/iIQGktVSOG — Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) September 29, 2017

The all-clear was given shortly after 1 pm local time.