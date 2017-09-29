HomeAmerica

Los Angeles city hall evacuated after bomb threat

A “suspicious package” outside the city hall in downtown Los Angeles, California has prompted a major police response and the evacuation of city officials. After several hours, the object was deemed harmless.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RT America that they received a call about a suspicious package outside the south side of City Hall, sometime around 10:30 am local time (1830 GMT).

The LAPD bomb squad deployed a robot to the scene to remove the suspicious item, which seemed to be in the shape of a pipe.

City Hall was evacuated and several streets surrounding the building were shut down.

The all-clear was given shortly after 1 pm local time.

