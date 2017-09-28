‘Lingerie football’ players stand for anthem amid NFL #TakeAKnee protest (VIDEO)

A female-only league in which the athletes are obliged to wear skimpy outfits will not back the NFL #TakeAKnee demonstrations because the national anthem is “too sacred” to protest.

The Legends Football League (LFL) – formerly known as the Lingerie Football League – issued a statement Wednesday suggesting the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ should not be subject to protest.

“The LFL has and always will be in full recognition of our athlete’s First Amendment right to protest. However from the league’s standpoint, our national anthem and flag are too sacred to the fabric of our country, not to celebrate,” the statement read.

The response was accompanied by a video of LFL athletes in cleavage-baring uniforms standing for the national anthem before games.

The league’s declaration comes on the back of a foul-mouthed diatribe by US President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump labelled any NFL player protesting police brutality during the anthem as a “son of a bitch.”

The Republican president also suggested that athletes who “disrespect” the flag by kneeling should be fired by their employers.

Kneeling during the anthem gained widespread attention in the NFL in 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did so in solidarity with minority groups impacted by police brutality.

It divided sports fans and on Monday night the Dallas Cowboys were booed by sections of the crowd after the entire team linked arms and knelt before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.