BreastInPeace: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner honored by Twitterati

Salacious tributes are pouring in for the legendary Hugh Hefner as people remember the original Playboy with hashtags including #breastinpeace and #Heff.

Images of the man who built the Playboy empire wearing his iconic smoking jacket, surrounded by a bevy of beauties are being posted online in his memory.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Mark Hamill were among those to honor the magazine owner and philanthropist, who died at his home Wednesday at the age of 91.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

While many are marking Heff’s death with tongue-in-cheek comments, others are recalling his philanthropy and remembering him as an advocate of free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

I feel bad for Hugh Hefner

How’s Heaven going to top this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Roa939dAyg — Mike Loftus 🌐 (@MikeLoftus_) September 28, 2017

RIP Heff. You made the bunny my favorite animal. #HughHefnerpic.twitter.com/RBXeNQgFQU — Ron White (@Ron_White) September 28, 2017

RIP Heff. Thanks for your 1st amendment advocacy and for developing so many libidos. pic.twitter.com/yth6Bc48Ro — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was solely responsible for 95% of the "reading" I did from about age 13-16. #RipHef#breastinpeace — Scott (@Scott_Jewell) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner 😭👠👙💔 #BreastInPeace — seashell sea hell (@evilshnevil) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner changed the game with @Playboy, but those who idolize Heff should also remember him for his support of civil rights & the LGBT. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 28, 2017

R.I.P Hugh Hefner. Never forget that Playboy championed birth control, equal pay ,abortion rights and women’s sexual freedom — Kabenzi Snr 🐽 (@Tiniwana) September 28, 2017

Earlier this month, Hefner took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

... In times of such great adversity, it is inspiring to know we can put our differences aside and join together to help those in need... — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) September 14, 2017

‘The Heff’, as he was known, will be buried in an LA cemetery plot next to Marilyn Monroe - the first cover girl to grace Playboy magazine, in 1953.

Meanwhile, actress Betty White is also trending on Twitter - in what has become a common response to news of any major celebrity death.

When I saw that Hugh Hefner died then saw Betty White trending & seeing she’s trending for something else: pic.twitter.com/fzc03NUWL7 — Ju (@TheyCallMeJu_) September 28, 2017

The 95 year-old trended last year as Twitter users expressed concerns for her following a string of celebrity deaths including Prince, George Michael and David Bowie.



