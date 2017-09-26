HomeAmerica

Floyd Mayweather debuts ginormous ‘timeless artwork’ of Conor McGregor in his home (PHOTO)

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. © Steve Marcus / Reuters
Floyd Mayweather must be running out of ways to spend his soaring cash. The 50-0 record holder commemorated his hard-earned retirement with a giant portrait of his final opponent, Conor McGregor.

Mayweather revealed the ‘“exclusive timeless piece of artwork” that’s hanging in his Beverly Hills home Tuesday.

Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE #TMT

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

While Mr McGregor appeared to give his seal of approval in the form of an Instagram ‘like’, those on Twitter were less convinced of Mayweather’s motivations.

The fight earned Mayweather an unprecedented $350 million, and carried him to 50 wins, eclipsing Rocky Marciano’s career record of 49-0.

Post-match Mayweather also praised the UFC fighter for being “a lot better than I thought he was”, so it’s possible the portrait is out of respect for a successful salute into retirement.

