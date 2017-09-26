Floyd Mayweather debuts ginormous ‘timeless artwork’ of Conor McGregor in his home (PHOTO)

Floyd Mayweather must be running out of ways to spend his soaring cash. The 50-0 record holder commemorated his hard-earned retirement with a giant portrait of his final opponent, Conor McGregor.

Mayweather revealed the ‘“exclusive timeless piece of artwork” that’s hanging in his Beverly Hills home Tuesday.

Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

READ MORE: The Money Man: Mayweather set to join billionaire athletes club

While Mr McGregor appeared to give his seal of approval in the form of an Instagram ‘like’, those on Twitter were less convinced of Mayweather’s motivations.

Why would u want a pic of conor up in ur house ??? I don't get that — wonder_tings (@LuckyNabs) September 26, 2017

It's a respect thing... — Dreamville 🔮 (@CallMe_Eugene) September 26, 2017

Delusional Conor fans think its "Respect". Its an obvious troll after Conor had a pic of Floyd in his gym BEFORE he got KO by the 40yr old 😂 — ♕ Johnny Bravo ♕ (@__JohnnyBravo__) September 26, 2017

Respect or thanks for waning up to make all this money. Either way nobody knows. Anybody making assumptions is delusional... pic.twitter.com/3mfbAx07Cq — Dreamville 🔮 (@CallMe_Eugene) September 26, 2017

READ MORE: What next for Conor McGregor? Possible fight options for ‘The Notorious’

The fight earned Mayweather an unprecedented $350 million, and carried him to 50 wins, eclipsing Rocky Marciano’s career record of 49-0.

Post-match Mayweather also praised the UFC fighter for being “a lot better than I thought he was”, so it’s possible the portrait is out of respect for a successful salute into retirement.