At least 6 injured in shooting at church near Nashville

At least six people have been injured at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch south of Nashville, Tennessee, according to multiple reports. Emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesman from the Nashville fire department, Joseph Pleasant, confirmed to The Tennessean that at least six to eight people have been injured and brought to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Nashville police told Fox News that one person has been taken into custody.

MORE: Here's a picture from the scene of this shooting at Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ. At least 6 people shot. @WKRNpic.twitter.com/sbzmEXKcN8 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) September 24, 2017

#breaking We are on the scene of a reported church shooting on Pin Hook Rd. in Antioch. Ambulances leaving the Church of Christ area @NC5pic.twitter.com/H0khSuWCsG — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 24, 2017

It’s understood the shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m, according to local reports.

A woman living next door to the church told WKRN two people came up to her door and said, “Someone is shooting at us at the church.”

Her husband went to the church and saw a victim that had been shot in the back. He saw someone lying in the doorway, and “some other people that were shot.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW