Trump's speech no indication he intends to cancel nuclear deal with Iran - US envoy to UN

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says that Trump's harsh UN speech does not mean that Washington plans to exit the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Read more

Trump’s words were "not a clear signal that he wants to withdraw, but it is a clear signal he is not happy with the deal, and that the United States is not safer because of it,” Ambassador Nikki Haley told CBS on Wednesday.

“Instead of focusing on us leaving the agreement, Rouhani needs to start following the rules,” she added. “He’s got to stop smuggling arms, he’s got to stop all of the meddling in the Middle East and their support of terrorism, and you’ve got to see them stop with the ballistic missile testing. So he is not keeping his end of the deal.”

In his maiden speech to the United Nations on Tuesday Donald Trump called the agreement “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions” in US history.

Trump called Iran a “depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos,” saying that it funds “terrorists that kill innocent Muslims and attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors.”

Trump also said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concluded in 2015 by Tehran and leading world powers was “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that abandoning the nuclear treaty would come at a “high cost” to Washington.