‘Dreamers’ shout down Democrats at San Francisco press event

Immigration activists interrupted a press event in San Francisco, California and shouted down House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and two other Congressional Democrats from the state.

Representatives Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman joined Pelosi on Monday at College Track San Francisco to promote the revived DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act, aimed at almost 700,000 immigrants brought into the US illegally as children.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it would scrap the executive decision protecting these immigrants from deportation, known as DACA, and give Congress a six-month deadline to come up with a law.

SF DREAMers press conference taken over by 'undocumented youth' ..."we are not a bargaining chip" pic.twitter.com/4fmXIhRmWf — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 18, 2017

About a hundred “Dreamers” crashed the event and talked over the Democratic lawmakers, according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky.

When Nancy Pelosi is trying so hard to protect DREAMers but the DREAMers don't want to hear what she has to say 😂pic.twitter.com/HJdtvF3ddA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2017

"You're a liar!" and "You met with Trump and you call that resistance?" they shouted at Pelosi, according to KTVU-TV. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) dined with Trump last week to discuss the DREAM Act.

"Democrats deport" crowd chants after taking over Nancy Pelosi DREAM Act press event in SF pic.twitter.com/5SpCGEUVU9 — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 18, 2017

Another chant was “All of us or none of us,” Sernoffsky reported. This may be a reference to the millions of other immigrants in the US illegally that would not be eligible for amnesty under the DREAM Act.

Pelosi chased out of her own press conference pic.twitter.com/Afqnzu9woM — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 18, 2017

On Saturday, California’s state legislature passed the California Values Act, or Senate Bill 54, a measure proposed by Democrats that would make the entire state a “sanctuary” for immigrants in the US illegally.

However, some of the bill’s original provisions were amended to allow police to share information with immigration authorities in cases involving people convicted of certain crimes, the Los Angeles Times reported.