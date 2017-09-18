‘Whose streets, our streets’: Police accused of chanting on 3rd night of St Louis clashes (VIDEO)

Police reportedly chanted ‘whose streets, our streets’ on a night when law enforcement used pepper ball projectiles to clear protesters from downtown St Louis, Missouri.

Read more

Protests over the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley, accused of first degree murder in the shooting of Anthony Smith in 2011, entered a third night on Sunday.

On Friday, Stockley, 36, was found not guilty of unlawfully killing Smith and planting a weapon in his vehicle. Stockley shot and killed the suspected drug dealer in 2011 after a high-speed car chase involving police. He denied stating that he wanted to kill Smith during the incident.

St Louis Metropolitan Police say peaceful daytime demonstrations on Sunday descended into violent destruction, during which windows were smashed and property destroyed by “agitators” in the city.

More than 80 people were detained, according to local authorities.

It was chanted twice, AP journalists heard it too, I confirmed w/ 5x civilians standing closer to cops who chanted & with 2x cops at scene https://t.co/syuuAfi2bM — David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017

I spoke with the commander at the scene, he said he did not hear the chant, but said chant was not acceptable, said he would deal with it. — David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017

We are closed in on all four sides now I have no idea where people are supposed to go. People freaking out #STLVerdict — Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017

During the unrest David Carson, a St Louis Dispatch photographer, reported hearing police on Tucker Boulevard shouting “whose streets, our streets”, while arrests were being made.

A video purportedly of the incident has also emerged online.

Here is a link to a video that confirms what journalists heard, police chanting "Whose streets, our streets" 2X. https://t.co/NwjEUEJ7LI — David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017

RT.com has contacted the St Louis Police Department for comment.

Officers confiscate weapons, guns, protective gear from a rioter. Suspect was taken into custody. #StLVerdictpic.twitter.com/2rObBhQHu8 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

We do not use rubber bullets. We used pepper balls after our officers were targeted and attacked. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

St Louis Police Commissioner Lawrence O’Toole told a late night press conference the city was safe and that “police own the night.”

“I’m proud to tell you that the city of St Louis is safe and the police own the night. Our officers are doing outstanding work. Once again, a group of criminals set out to break windows and destroy property,” O’Toole said.

READ MORE: St Louis police knock older woman to ground & arrest her (PHOTO, VIDEO)

“Tonight those criminals are in jail. We confiscated at least five weapons, none of them were used. Some criminals assaulted law enforcement officers and threw chemicals and rocks at them. All the officers’ injuries were minor or moderate. All will be returned to duty soon.”

A number of bystanders reported seeing riot police use rubber bullets as protesters fled the area kettled by officers.

Here is the video of St Louis police shooting non-lethals randomly at protestershttps://t.co/vxQrRi3l6t



America? — SociologiGAL (@StlGal_36) September 18, 2017

I was shot at with rubber bullets and tear gas bomb thrown at me. (All on video). You gonna tweet that, too, you pathetic, violent shits. https://t.co/Owib7KPNUY — Chris Sommers (@sommerscm) September 16, 2017

We do not use rubber bullets. We used pepper balls after our officers were targeted and attacked. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

However, the St Louis Metropolitan Police denied using rubber bullets, instead stating that “pepper balls” were fired after officers were attacked.