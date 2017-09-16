Tropical storm warning for Baja California as Hurricane Norma nears

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the southern part of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as Hurricane Norma approaches with 120kph (75mph) winds.

Consulta la información sobre la velocidad de los vientos del #Ciclón#Norma. pic.twitter.com/mXoG2YzX8n — Conagua (@conagua_mx) September 16, 2017

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm became a hurricane on Friday evening as it swept towards the southern tip of the peninsula in northwestern Mexico.

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a warning on Saturday morning, saying the storm will bring rains, strong winds, and a powerful swell, which will affect the west and northwest of the country and the southern part of Baja California.

SMN forecast that the cyclone will slowly move northwards over the next few days, with tropical storm conditions expected to hit the coast on Sunday. The storm is expected to eventually make landfall on September 19.

#Norma#huracán categoría 1, se desplaza hacia el nor-noroeste a 4 km/h. Esta es su trayectoria: pic.twitter.com/9QmQHvFgD0 — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) September 16, 2017

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

“Norma has been nearly stationary, but a slow northward motion should begin later today and continue through Sunday,” the US National Hurricane Center said.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or two.”

Hurricane #Norma Advisory 7: Norma Becomes a Hurricane. https://t.co/mbw53R5dme — NHC E. Pacific Ops (@NHC_Pacific) September 16, 2017

Norma is currently registering as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Hurricane Irma reached Category 5 status when it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean last week.