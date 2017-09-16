St. Louis protest forces closure of Kingshighway, as marchers roam and projectiles thrown at police

Protesters demonstrating in the streets of downtown St. Louis, Missouri, have remained “largely peaceful,” but mace has been deployed after rocks and water bottles being thrown threatened the legality of the gathering, according to police.

At issue is a jury's verdict that came down Friday, acquitting a white officer of murder of a black man.

Heading back north on Kingshighway toward CWE. Troopers and police blocked protesters from Highway 40.

North and Southbound areas of Kingshighway are closed, including south of Interstate-40, causing traffic delays, according to the St. Louis Police Department. Other street intersections have also been blocked by sit-ins.

The protesters have attempted to go onto Interstate-64, however, a large contingent of police is blocking the path, the Associated Press reported.

Southbound Kingshighway from Lindell to south of I-40 is closed due to demonstrators. Motorists will experience delays in area.

Thirteen people have been arrested during Friday’s protest, the police said. In the late afternoon, some groups of marchers were heard chanting “we shut s*** down” and “these killer cops have got to go.”

Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint.

Four officers have been injured, and Interim Police Chief Lawrence M. O’Toole confirmed that one was sent to the hospital, AP reported.

Small part of the crowd at West Pine and Kingshighway.

Throughout Friday's demonstrations, smaller contingents broke off from the larger protest group.

Protesters pelted a police vehicle with rocks at the old police building near Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue, KMOV reported.

The department tweeted a video showing protesters jumping on a police SUV. A child was also seen being led up onto the hood of the vehicle and encouraged to dance on it.

Demonstrators could be seen standing in an intersection near the courthouse where Officer Jason Stockley was acquitted on first-degree murder charges on Friday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Interim Police Chief O’Toole answered questions about the demonstrations during a news conference.

When asked about how she intended to handle the protests as the day went on, Krewson said authorities will try and "Keep everything as peaceful as possible."

O’Toole responded to a question asking if he was fearful Friday’s protests would be anything like the 2014 Ferguson demonstrations as the day comes to an end.

Another HUGE group of protestors are once again blocking off Euclid/Maryland.

"Of course that's our fear," O’Toole said.

A group of protesters observed a 6-minute moment of silence for Anthony Lamar Smith, whose death was at the center of Friday's acquittal of ex-cop Jason Stockley.

protesters have 6 minutes of silence for Anthony Lamar Smith

Brief flag burning but some protesters douse with water. Kingshighway/64

O’Toole also stated that one officer was knocked off of his bike and another was pinned down on his bike by protesters. Police deployed mace in the direction of the protesters after a water bottle struck an officer.

Two protesters seen with rifles in hand were exercising their state-sanctioned open carry rights, Kevin Killeen of KMOX reported. One of the men held his gun while sporting a kevlar vest as he talked to police during the demonstrations on Friday, according to Jesse Bogan of the St. Louis Dispatch.

A local pizza shop took precautions due to the protests and boarded up its windows.

