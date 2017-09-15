HomeAmerica

Arrests at UC Berkeley as protesters oppose Ben Shapiro speech

Counter protesters rally at a cancelled No Marxism in America event in Berkeley, California, U.S. August 27, 2017 © Kate Munsch / Reuters
Protesters have already been arrested at the University of California, Berkeley for spitting on officers and carrying signs deemed too large. Police are looking to avoid violence by setting up checkpoints and metal detectors across campus.

As Before Shapiro arrived, a protester was arrested after allegedly spitting on a police officer, according to Antifa Watch.

Another woman was also arrested by several police officers who said her sign was too large. The Berkeley Police Department released a list of prohibited items Thursday, which included any signs over 30 inches.

As police escorted her to a vehicle, several protesters began chanting “let her go!”

While police arrested the woman for her sign, a protester was heard yelling on a makeshift amplifier. The police told protesters that amplified sound is not allowed, but the protesters continued.

“They are citing some bull**** code about these signs. This is nonsense, ya'll,” Antifa Watch tweeted.

Police have also prohibited backpacks, water bottles, frozen fruits, selfie sticks, batteries, tripods, laser pointers, liquid and even balloons.

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear were on campus as protesters arrived.

There were even armored vehicles and a bomb squad unit was also spotted before the event.

