Kaspersky Lab co-founder invited to testify before US Congress over security concerns

Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder of Moscow-based cyber-security company Kaspersky Lab, has been invited to appear before the US Congress, after the Trump administration ordered US government agencies to stop using the company’s software.

Any federal agencies using Kaspersky software were given up to 90 days to discontinue doing so, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday, citing “information security risks presented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems.”

US authorities also said that that “certain Kaspersky officials” could have ties with Russian intelligence and other government agencies, providing an opportunity for US security to be "compromised."

Both the company and its co-founder have denied the allegations.

“There is no evidence to confirm these false media reports, because Kaspersky Lab does not have inappropriate ties to any government,” Eugene Kaspersky wrote on Thursday in a Forbes exclusive.