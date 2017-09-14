‘Amnesty Don’: Trump’s base furious over reported DACA deal with Democrats

Many supporters of US President Donald Trump are reacting angrily at reports that the White House may have struck a deal with the minority Democrats to provide a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants brought into the US as minors.

On Wednesday, Trump dined with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California). Among the subjects that came up was the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the administration recently announced would be wrapping up by March 2018.

Pelosi and Schumer said they agreed with Trump “to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said no such deal was made, and Trump himself tweeted to that effect. However, he also called DACA recipients “educated and accomplished young people” he wouldn’t want to kick out of the country.

“We’re talking about taking care of people… who were not brought here of their own volition,” Trump told reporters in Florida on Thursday, while touring the areas affected by Hurricane Irma. “We’re not looking at citizenship. We’re not looking at amnesty. We’re looking at allowing people to stay here.”

Those comments have incensed many of Trump’s supporters, who placed all their bets on his promise of the border wall and explicit refusal of amnesty for any illegal immigrants.

Ann Coulter is not very happy with President Trump pic.twitter.com/BIybAu1ifs — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2017

Trump is the “last president who will ever have a chance to make the right decision on immigration,” conservative pundit Ann Coulter wrote in her most recent column. If he fails, he will “go down in history as the man who killed America.”

Representative Steve King (R-Iowa) called the damage to Trump’s base “beyond repair.”

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

Mark Krikorian, head of the Center for Immigration Studies, said the only difference between Trump and Hillary Clinton at this point is that he waited a little longer before offering amnesty.

He that lieth down with Chuck and Nancy shall rise up with amnesty. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017 Ah, so the difference is that while Hillary promised amnesty in the first 100 days, you'd wait til after 200 days. https://t.co/ME6B1aTa3t — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Others took issue with his characterization of DACA recipients, and pointed out that amnesty by any other name is still an amnesty.

The average age of DACA recipients is 23 and only 17% have earned a bachelor's degree or higher. Also, 21% have dropped out of high school. https://t.co/U40shfWMKz — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) September 14, 2017

May as well knock down all border walls and let everyone in. Thank you #amnestyDon! #SelloutDon What a great deal maker you are!! <sarc> — Bienafe🇺🇸 (@bienafe) September 14, 2017

Amnesty by any other term is still Amnesty.https://t.co/YzMUDLKGh8 — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) September 14, 2017

Hey @realDonaldTrump, my child would have a better life in a mansion. If I just go squat with her in one of yours, you'll let us stay right? — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 14, 2017

I continued to support Trump after his 180 on Syria. But this is the last straw. As Bannon said, amnesty is non-negotiable. https://t.co/bNgTXHP74G — ShadilayForever 🇺🇸 (@ShadilayForever) September 14, 2017

Who knew #MAGA actually stood for Making Amnesty Great Again? — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 14, 2017

Fox News host Sean Hannity Fox Business host Lou Dobbs were also critical of Trump, who is reportedly a fan of their networks.

And if @POTUS doesn't keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or "read my lips, no new taxes" https://t.co/WxBSHYMxv6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Deep State Wins, Huge Loss for #MAGA No Countrvailing WH Force to Globalists Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Gen. Kelly, Mark Short @POTUS Betrayed https://t.co/cZzWUlUJw2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 14, 2017

Web radio host Bill Mitchell, on the other hand, said that Trump’s talk about DACA is just a negotiating tactic and that people should have more faith. Mitchell will continue to stand by Trump, he said.