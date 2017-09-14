‘Don’t tase me, I’m pregnant!’: Police deploy stun gun on mother-to-be (VIDEO)

A police officer repeatedly used her stun gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop in Mississippi. She was struck in the abdomen despite repeatedly pleading with officers not to hurt her.

Aviana White, 27, was in her brother's car when he was pulled over for speeding and allegedly driving without a license on Monday, reports the Miami Herald.

White shouted “Wait, I’m pregnant,” and “Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!” eyewitness Alicia Burton, who captured some of the violent arrest on camera, told the Miami Herald.

“That was a situation that escalated that didn’t have to escalate the way it did,” Burton added.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

Police Chief Tim Hendricks claims that the officer in charge became wary of White as the traffic stop progressed, as she was defiant and created a “heightened sense of awareness” after refusing to give her name.

It later emerged that White had an outstanding arrest warrant from 2014 for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Pass Christian Police Department reportedly has four videotapes of the incident, which it’s declining to release as the criminal case against White is ongoing.

RT.com has reached out to the police department for comment.

After visiting the local hospital for a checkup, White did not show up for a pre-arranged interview with the police Tuesday morning. She was later arrested and charged with the felony of assaulting a police officer.

“She was very defiant with the officer, and that's what led up to this,” Hendricks said. “The officer asked her repeatedly to stay in the car and she refused to do that.”

“I think the charges are justified,” he added.