15 Marines injured in training accident at Camp Pendleton

An accident at Camp Pendleton in California has left 15 US Marines injured. The land-based accident involved an amphibious vehicle.

The accident at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, located north of San Diego, happened at approximately 9:33 am on Wednesday, according to the Marine Corps, KNSD reported.

An amphibious assault vehicle caught fire after an accident, a Pendleton spokesman told the local news outlet.

The injured Marines were infantry in the First Marine Division, and they were all sent to hospitals, according to the San Diego Tribune.

More than 42,000 active duty personnel are on staff at the base.