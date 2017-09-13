US Senate votes against amendment to stop endless war

The US Senate has voted to kill the amendment proposed by Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) which would repeal the 2001 and 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Senate can’t repeal the AUMF without replacing it with a new authorization, said Senator John McCain (R-Arizona).

“It would mean that we would immediately need to start winding down” US forces abroad, said Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), who also opposed Paul’s amendment.

‘Unlimited war’ and transgender troops: Amendments seek limits to military spending bill https://t.co/07Fb5JmVCM — RT America (@RT_America) September 13, 2017

Paul had vowed to delay the passage of the $700-billion dollar National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if he didn’t get a vote on repealing the AUMF.

“We have been there for 16 years. It is time for [the wars] to end. It is time for Congress to vote on whether or not they should end,” Paul said on Monday.

We have been there for 16 years. It is time for them to end. It is time for Congress to vote on whether or not they should end. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 11, 2017

The Kentucky Republican noted that his protest was for the soldiers, adding that “hypocrites” are happy to “pretend concern over our constitutional duty to declare war” but are happy to “block any vote on ending any of our 7 current wars.”