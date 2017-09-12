Possible active shooter at New Hampshire medical center – police

Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, only said they have reported “an incident” to police and that officers are responding, according to AP.

"Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital," he said in a statement.

BREAKING: State attorney general's office, in charge of all homicide investigations, responding to @DartmouthHitch. — Trent Spiner (@TrentSpiner) September 12, 2017

Dartmouth-Hitchcock orders Lebanon campus to shelter in place for report of active shooter.https://t.co/4QlL8203qVpic.twitter.com/yLVZiKNReN — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) September 12, 2017