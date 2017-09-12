Possible active shooter at New Hampshire medical center – police
Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital.
A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, only said they have reported “an incident” to police and that officers are responding, according to AP.
"Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital," he said in a statement.
BREAKING: State attorney general's office, in charge of all homicide investigations, responding to @DartmouthHitch.— Trent Spiner (@TrentSpiner) September 12, 2017
Dartmouth-Hitchcock orders Lebanon campus to shelter in place for report of active shooter.https://t.co/4QlL8203qVpic.twitter.com/yLVZiKNReN— UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) September 12, 2017
Latest: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cymhgUD6Kl— Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017