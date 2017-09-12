Google Drive down in parts of US

Google Drive services are down in parts of the US. The outage has been confirmed by Google, which says it’s working on resolving the issues.

G Suite services stated at 17:48 GMT that they were investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. At 18:04 it said the problem should have already been resolved.

Users across the US however are still reporting issues with the service on Downdetector.

Reports of problems within the US have been made from users across Denver, Illinois, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York.

Hi there. We're aware of this and looking into it. For updates, follow the App Status Dashboard: https://t.co/GsApxGPSol. — Google Drive (@googledrive) September 12, 2017