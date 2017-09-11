Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Santa Monica Pier

A bomb threat at the Santa Monica Pier in California is being investigated by police who have evacuated the popular tourist destination. The timing of such a scare on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks may heighten security concerns.

Bomb scare at Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/g6MKZKmlT9 — Josh Berryman (@dinkelhaha) September 11, 2017

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) confirmed with RT America that the evacuation was ordered due to a bomb threat. Police also confirmed as of 5:00pm local time that there were no injuries and that no bomb has been found.

Please avoid the #SantaMonicaPier until further notice due to police activity. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 11, 2017

The SMPD has advised people to avoid the Santa Monica Pier until further notice due to “police activity.”

@Venice311

Bomb scare

everyone is getting evacuated from the Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/h3fzJT5h1Y — jimmy alto (@jimmyalto) September 11, 2017

Video taken at the beach shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) helicopter landing on the sand. People were seen recording video or not even getting up from their towels, where they bathed in the sun's rays.

The LASD and SMPD are investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Bomb scare at Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/GtzF3X6lOF — Josh Berryman (@dinkelhaha) September 11, 2017

#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs & Air Rescue 5 Tac Medics on scene Santa Monica Pier assisting @SantaMonicaPD with suspicious vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5KhUtgefVa — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 12, 2017

A bomb robot was searching the pier's parking lot, according to KABC.

Santa Monica Pier Evacuated due to a Bomb Threat @KNX1070#KNXEyeintheSkypic.twitter.com/yrYYDKNKlk — scott burt (@scottburtknx) September 11, 2017

The Santa Monica Fire Department has specifically advised people to evacuate the surrounding area and Ocean Avenue as well.