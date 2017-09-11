HomeAmerica

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Santa Monica Pier

FILE PHOTO Santa Monica Pier © Danita Delimont / Global Look Press
A bomb threat at the Santa Monica Pier in California is being investigated by police who have evacuated the popular tourist destination. The timing of such a scare on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks may heighten security concerns.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) confirmed with RT America that the evacuation was ordered due to a bomb threat. Police also confirmed as of 5:00pm local time that there were no injuries and that no bomb has been found.

The SMPD has advised people to avoid the Santa Monica Pier until further notice due to “police activity.”

Video taken at the beach shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) helicopter landing on the sand. People were seen recording video or not even getting up from their towels, where they bathed in the sun's rays.

The LASD and SMPD are investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A bomb robot was searching the pier's parking lot, according to KABC.

The Santa Monica Fire Department has specifically advised people to evacuate the surrounding area and Ocean Avenue as well.

