Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Santa Monica Pier
Bomb scare at Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/g6MKZKmlT9— Josh Berryman (@dinkelhaha) September 11, 2017
The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) confirmed with RT America that the evacuation was ordered due to a bomb threat. Police also confirmed as of 5:00pm local time that there were no injuries and that no bomb has been found.
Please avoid the #SantaMonicaPier until further notice due to police activity.— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 11, 2017
The SMPD has advised people to avoid the Santa Monica Pier until further notice due to “police activity.”
@Venice311— jimmy alto (@jimmyalto) September 11, 2017
Bomb scare
everyone is getting evacuated from the Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/h3fzJT5h1Y
Video taken at the beach shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) helicopter landing on the sand. People were seen recording video or not even getting up from their towels, where they bathed in the sun's rays.
The LASD and SMPD are investigating a suspicious vehicle.
Bomb scare at Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/GtzF3X6lOF— Josh Berryman (@dinkelhaha) September 11, 2017
#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs & Air Rescue 5 Tac Medics on scene Santa Monica Pier assisting @SantaMonicaPD with suspicious vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5KhUtgefVa— SEB (@SEBLASD) September 12, 2017
Bomb threat at Santa Monica Pier @BBCBreaking@BBCNewspic.twitter.com/U9SDSutRIY— Jack Hall (@Jackralphhall) September 12, 2017
A bomb robot was searching the pier's parking lot, according to KABC.
Santa Monica Pier Evacuated due to a Bomb Threat @KNX1070#KNXEyeintheSkypic.twitter.com/yrYYDKNKlk— scott burt (@scottburtknx) September 11, 2017
The Santa Monica Fire Department has specifically advised people to evacuate the surrounding area and Ocean Avenue as well.
Santa Monica Police activity around the Santa Monica Pier. Please evacuate and avoid the entire Pier area and Ocean Ave.— Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) September 11, 2017