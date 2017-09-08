‘The World According to Jesse’: RT America launches new Ventura show

Former Minnesota governor and pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura is back at RT America with his new show ‘The World According to Jesse.’ The weekly show will be bringing Ventura’s distinctive take on current news.

‘The World According to Jesse’ is a variety news show that will tackle today’s biggest political stories, as well as deeper issues such as “government hypocrisy and corporate deception” through a mix of thought-provoking interviews and on-the-ground reporting. Viewers can expect Ventura to be just as bold and uncensored in his approach as he has been all his life.

“What you will hear from me is opinions, not agendas,” says Ventura. “I look forward to holding our government accountable. I will be exercising my First Amendment rights with no filters.”

The premiere episode, airing September 8 at 7:30 PM Eastern time (2330 GMT), will feature Ventura alongside RT’s own evening news host and legendary journalist Ed Schultz, and will address issues ranging from broad mainstream media biases to complicated Russia-US relations.

The episode will also be shown live on RT America's Facebook page.

During RT America's 2016 Election coverage, Ventura contributed pointed commentary about third-party candidates – something he was familiar with from personal experience.

In 1998, Jesse “The Body” Ventura transitioned from a professional wrestler into a surprise political success when he won a shocking victory as a third-party candidate to become governor of Minnesota. Since then, his trademark has been his ability to “speak for the common man.”

‘The World According to Jesse’ will air Fridays, with repeats on weekends.

