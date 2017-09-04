Global race for AI will ‘most likely cause’ WWIII as computers launch 1st strike – Musk

Competition for superiority in Artificial Intelligence at national level will “most likely” cause World War Three, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said, warning that an AI may deem first use its best chance of winning.

“China, Russia, soon all countries with strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3,” Musk tweeted.

China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

It will likely not even be the countries' leaders that start the war, Musk elaborated, but “one of the AI's, if it [AI] decides that a pre-emptive strike is most probable path to victory.”

May be initiated not by the country leaders, but one of the AI's, if it decides that a prepemptive strike is most probable path to victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

The SpaceX founder says he doubts that North Korea can launch its own nuclear strike. He believes that Pyongyang “launching a nuclear missile would be suicide for their leadership, as South Korea, [the U.S.] and China would invade and end the regime immediately.”

NK launching a nuclear missile would be suicide for their leadership, as SK, US and China wd invade and end the regime immediately — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

It would not, however, be the start of a world war, Musk believes.

“North Korea has no entangling alliances that would polarize [the] world into war,” he wrote.

Should be low on our list of concerns for civilizational existential risk. NK has no entangling alliances that wd polarize world into war. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

READ MORE: 'Whoever leads in AI will rule the world’: Putin to Russian children on Knowledge Day

Read more

Musk’s comments come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that “the future belongs to artificial intelligence” and whoever masters it first will rule the world.

“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world,” Putin said.

An avid anti-AI crusader, Musk appears to be more frightened by artificial intelligence, a rising phenomenon he is willing to put under control.

“If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea,” Musk said in August this year.

The entrepreneur has long warned about the perils AI might bring to humankind. He maintains there is a great probability that artificial intelligence, free of any regulation and oversight, is able to go rogue and turn on humans in the end.

“AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization in a way that car accidents, airplane crashes, faulty drugs or bad food were not. They were harmful to a set of individuals in society of course, but they were not harmful to society as a whole,” Musk said in mid-July during a public event.