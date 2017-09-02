Irma threat: US weather agency warns over ‘fake forecasts’

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has warned people to watch out for “fake forecasts” that say Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall in the state of Texas.

Texas is currently reeling from the impact of the devastating Hurricane Harvey, a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people and left around 430,000 people living in sheltered accommodation.

Now the development of second storm system, Irma, has US residents worried following suggestions online that it could follow a similar path to Hurricane Harvey.

One fake NWS and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) infographic shows Irma travelling through the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall near Houston.

Seeing way too many bogus posts on FB about Hurricane Irma. NOBODY knows the final destination now, and nobody will for days… pic.twitter.com/zjCRLGHavn — James Spann (@spann) September 1, 2017

STOP IT. Fake #Irma forecast showing #Texas landfall going viral. While it's way too soon to know where it's going, US landfall unlikely. pic.twitter.com/BMxU4cZWif — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) September 1, 2017

But the US National Weather Service has moved to quell any panic, with a notice revealing that their latest projections only extend as far as Tuesday, and show Irma still out over the north Atlantic Ocean.

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days. #Irmapic.twitter.com/9k87y7jkMz — NWS (@NWS) September 1, 2017

Further details on Irma released on Friday show the storm is actually almost as far from Africa as it is the US. While Irma is estimated to remain a powerful hurricane into next week, it is too early to tell exactly what direction it will take.

“There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect,” according to the NWS.

#Irma is forecast to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean as a major hurricane through early Wednesday https://t.co/qVKxi93JYhpic.twitter.com/Cq9zyKCzxF — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2017

A number of meteorologists have also taken to Twitter to say that Irma is currently not considered a threat to Texas.

More good news. @NHC_Atlantic no longer has area in southern Gulf outlined for potential development. Irma no threat to Texas at this time. pic.twitter.com/O90aYYAj0U — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) September 1, 2017

Long range (15 day ensemble) is foreboding for potential major hurricane landfall impacts. We need Irma to recurve away. Too early but ... pic.twitter.com/W8LZWfp7tF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 31, 2017