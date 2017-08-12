1 killed, more ‘extremely’ injured after car plows into protesters at Charlottesville rally (VIDEOS)

At least one person has been killed and 19 injured after a car has ran into protesters at the Charlottesville protests between Unite the Right and counter demonstrators. RT journalist on the scene said that there were “extremely heavy injuries” sustained during the incident.

University of Virginia Medical Center told the New York Times it has treated 19 people for injuries and that one person is dead.

The Charlottesville mayor, Mike Signer tweeted that a life had been lost and adding that he is "furious and heartsick by the car crash that has injured many."

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will--go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

"As of 12:30 pm, [16:30 GMT] a single arrest has been reported. Emergency Medical Personnel have responded to eight injuries related to the event," Charlottesville Police Department said on Facebook.

The victim was identified by police as a 32-year-old woman. Charlottesville Police Department chief Al Thomas told a press conference that the woman was crossing the street as the “three-vehicle crash” occurred.

Police are reportedly treating the incident as a homicide.

“City Commonwealth Attorney says vehicle into crowd being handled as a homicide,” NBC 29 reporter Henry Graff wrote on Twitter.

A state official has said the driver of car is in custody, AP reported.

Video footage taken at the scene shows a damaged light-colored Toyota vehicle and a larger dark-colored SUV at the scene.

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesvillepic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

Police have cordoned off the scene.

“Please avoid area of 4th and water streets -- multiple injuries after crash --- cpd and va. state police responding,” Charlottesville police said on Facebook.

Video footage posted on Facebook shows the moment the dark gray car rams into the light gray car before violently reversing.

A number of people appear to be thrown into the air with the force of the crash. The street was crowded with demonstrators at the time.

A witness told Ruptly he saw several people lying on the ground, being treated by medics.

Charlottesville City Hall tweeted authorities were responding to a "three vehicle crash” at Water and 4th Street, and that “several pedestrians” were struck and multiple injuries have been reported.

CPD & VSP respond to 3-vehicle crash at Water & 4th streets. Several pedestrians struck. Multiple injuries. 1/2 #cvilleaug12pic.twitter.com/CJNTLIAuEp — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 12, 2017

As the story develops, more content is being shared online of the incident. Footage taken by Brennan Gilmore, former chief of staff to gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello, shows the vehicle speeding towards the demonstrators as people can be heard screaming.

Moments later, the same car is seen reversing rapidly away from the scene of the crash.

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Speaking live from his Bedminster golf resort, President Donald Trump said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

"What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives." he added. Trump’s press conference was called for his signing of the Veteran's Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017.