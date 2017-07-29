Trump intends to sign ‘final version’ of Russia sanctions bill – White House

President Donald Trump will sign into law new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, according to the White House.

According to a statement late Friday, Trump "read early drafts of the bill" and after negotiating "critical elements," has reviewed the final version approved nearly unanimously by Congress. The Senate back it 98-2 Thursday, and the House 419-3 earlier this week.

The president "has now reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it," the statement read.

The sanctions target Russian gas and pipeline developments by codifying six of former President Barack Obama’s executive orders implemented near the end of his term.

They also take aim at Russia’s major defense, mining, shipping and railway industries.

The bill has alarmed the EU as it would harm the European companies taking part in Russian-EU energy projects, with Nordstream II pipeline being the prominent example. Top European officials, including those of Germany and Austria, have called the sanctions unacceptable and warned of retaliatory economic measures.

Moscow on Friday responded to the series of sanctions imposed by Washington by demanding to downsize of the number of US diplomatic service staff in Russia to the same number of Russian diplomats in the US, or about 455 people, by September 1.

