Man who mistook son for intruder, fatally shot him charged with 2nd degree murder

A Colorado man called 911 late Saturday evening to report that he had fatally shot an intruder in his home. It later emerged that the 'trespasser' was his own adult son.

Frank Leon Huner, 58, of Sedalia was arrested July 1 on suspicion of second-degree murder after deputies arrived on scene. He has since been released after posting $50,000 bond.

"RP [Reporting party] is saying he shot someone who came into his house. Now [he’s] saying it’s his son, and he's dead,” the 911 dispatcher said during the call, which Huner placed at approximately 22:15 local time Saturday, according to WTOL.

Huner also told the dispatcher he had shot the intruder approximately six times.

Huner himself called in the incident before later confirming that the victim was his own son, Lauren LeKander, spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's department said.

Investigators believe it is Huner's son but are awaiting official confirmation from the Coroner's office.

Second degree murder is a Class 2 felony in Colorado punishable by a mandatory minimum of eight years in prison and maximum of 24 years, with five years parole.

There is a small possibility that Huner may have his charges reduced to a Class 3 felony (punishable by 4 - 12 years in prison) as "the investigation is still in the beginning stages and the charges may change," according to a statement issued by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.