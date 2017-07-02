HomeAmerica

Plane lands with engine on fire in Denver airport, no injuries reported (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Plane lands with engine on fire in Denver airport, no injuries reported (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Passengers on a United Airlines flight that landed in Denver, Colorado had to be evacuated after one of the plane's engines caught fire.

The left engine of the plane belonging to United Express, a regional branch of United Airlines, caught fire on the runway of Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Flight 5869, which had 65 people including crew members on board, had arrived from Aspen after a short one-hour flight when the incident occurred, local Fox31 Denver reported.

Social media users on the scene posted images and photos of the dramatic event.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.