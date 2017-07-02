Plane lands with engine on fire in Denver airport, no injuries reported (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Passengers on a United Airlines flight that landed in Denver, Colorado had to be evacuated after one of the plane's engines caught fire.

The left engine of the plane belonging to United Express, a regional branch of United Airlines, caught fire on the runway of Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.



Flight 5869, which had 65 people including crew members on board, had arrived from Aspen after a short one-hour flight when the incident occurred, local Fox31 Denver reported.



Social media users on the scene posted images and photos of the dramatic event.

#Breaking: Passengers evacuated after fire on United Express plane at @DENAirport; no injuries reportedhttps://t.co/jr65IkkK52pic.twitter.com/R1tp8EKOsS — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) July 2, 2017

Everyone is safe though shook. All our stuff is on the plane. Waiting for diaper bag, stroller, ID, all my personal items. https://t.co/h4EVu2ajC2 — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 2, 2017

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 2, 2017