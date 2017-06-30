Multiple injuries’ in shooting at Bronx, NY hospital, shooter dead

Police have responded to reports of “multiple injuries” in a shooting at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, in the northernmost borough of New York City. The shooter is down, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 3 pm local time on the 16th floor of the hospital, located in the Mt. Eden area of The Bronx. There were also reports of a fire inside the hospital.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

Up to six people were injured in the attack, local media reported citing the New York Police Department.The shooter was reported dead shortly before 4 pm local time. It was not clear whether he took his own life, or was killed by the police.

The shooter was reportedly a former employee of the hospital, according to WCBS-TV. Multiple reports described the shooter as a six-foot tall African-American wearing a white lab coat, and armed with a long rifle of some kind.

Three doctors were among the injured, the New York Times reported, citing a NY Fire Department official. At least one of the doctors was being treated by people inside the hospital, who had used a fire hose as a tourniquet, the official said.

Police are going up floor by floor looking for the suspect after multiple people shot at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital: https://t.co/4qsuOtH59vpic.twitter.com/Wu72kWz0Qq — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 30, 2017

Social media photos from inside the hospital show employees barricading themselves inside, waiting for the police to locate the gunman.

The 120-year-old hospital has almost 1,000 beds and its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.