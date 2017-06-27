‘The most terrifying 15 minutes of my NYC life’: Subway train derails, passengers evacuated
Frightened passengers posted photos and videos online, some showing their evacuation after lights went off following the A train’s derailment Tuesday morning at the 125th Street station in upper Manhattan.
Put NYCTA in rice dawg RT @ABC: Passengers evacuated from NYC subway after wheel came off. https://t.co/Iu5Edku56Vpic.twitter.com/RIBzRXUUva— Stogie Carmichael (@varsityforlife) June 27, 2017
Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) wrote that the train he was on had crashed into the subway wall.
@NYGovCuomo@2AvSagas Just got off the derailed A train that crashed into the subway wall.— Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017
Fund the MTA #fixthemtapic.twitter.com/ClUxaAgg62
Another passenger, @RokhlK, tweeted that “the floor of the train was literally broken.”
Just got evacuated from a smoke filled train in probably the most terrifying 15 minutes of my NYC life 😱— רח׳׳ל (@RokhlK) June 27, 2017
Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. One of them tweeted that she was “still shaken up” by the incident.
#nycsubway of A train #derailment this morning between 135th & 125th spark, power outage then smoke. Still shaken up a bit. pic.twitter.com/ax6VGm7lv4— Supak (@susanjpak) June 27, 2017
The New York Fire Department said a handful of people were treated for minor injuries.
SigNifiCAnt DeLaYs #nyc subway. Thinking there is no good public transport anywhere in the country pic.twitter.com/wOJgSbKA20— Christian Calderon (@cocalderon) June 27, 2017
Other passengers posted pictures of long waiting lines inside the subway and above ground.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result of the incident.