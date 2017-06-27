‘The most terrifying 15 minutes of my NYC life’: Subway train derails, passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated through dark subway tunnels after a New York City subway train went off the rails near a station in Harlem. The city’s Fire Department said there was smoke but no fire.

Frightened passengers posted photos and videos online, some showing their evacuation after lights went off following the A train’s derailment Tuesday morning at the 125th Street station in upper Manhattan.

Put NYCTA in rice dawg RT @ABC: Passengers evacuated from NYC subway after wheel came off. https://t.co/Iu5Edku56Vpic.twitter.com/RIBzRXUUva — Stogie Carmichael (@varsityforlife) June 27, 2017

Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) wrote that the train he was on had crashed into the subway wall.

@NYGovCuomo@2AvSagas Just got off the derailed A train that crashed into the subway wall.



Fund the MTA #fixthemtapic.twitter.com/ClUxaAgg62 — Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017

Another passenger, @RokhlK, tweeted that “the floor of the train was literally broken.”

Just got evacuated from a smoke filled train in probably the most terrifying 15 minutes of my NYC life 😱 — רח׳׳ל (@RokhlK) June 27, 2017

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. One of them tweeted that she was “still shaken up” by the incident.

#nycsubway of A train #derailment this morning between 135th & 125th spark, power outage then smoke. Still shaken up a bit. pic.twitter.com/ax6VGm7lv4 — Supak (@susanjpak) June 27, 2017

The New York Fire Department said a handful of people were treated for minor injuries.

SigNifiCAnt DeLaYs #nyc subway. Thinking there is no good public transport anywhere in the country pic.twitter.com/wOJgSbKA20 — Christian Calderon (@cocalderon) June 27, 2017

Other passengers posted pictures of long waiting lines inside the subway and above ground.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result of the incident.