‘The most terrifying 15 minutes of my NYC life’: Subway train derails, passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated through dark subway tunnels after a New York City subway train went off the rails near a station in Harlem. The city’s Fire Department said there was smoke but no fire.

Frightened passengers posted photos and videos online, some showing their evacuation after lights went off following the A train’s derailment Tuesday morning at the 125th Street station in upper Manhattan. 

Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) wrote that the train he was on had crashed into the subway wall.

Another passenger, @RokhlK, tweeted that “the floor of the train was literally broken.”

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. One of them tweeted that she was “still shaken up” by the incident.

The New York Fire Department said a handful of people were treated for minor injuries.

Other passengers posted pictures of long waiting lines inside the subway and above ground.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result of the incident.

