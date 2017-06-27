Possible active shooter causes lockdown at Army post outside Huntsville, Alabama

There is an “emergency situation” at Redstone Arsenal, an Army garrison outside Huntsville, Alabama, which may be an active shooter, local news reports. The post has been placed on lockdown, and employees are sheltering in place.

Marshall Space Flight Center and Redstone have both issued alerts. The flight center said there is an “emergency situation” near the Sparkman Center, while the arsenal tweeted about reports of an active shooter.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

A second message from Marshall was sent half an hour after the first one, reading: "An active shooter has been reported at the RSA Sparkman Center. Personnel in this area take protective action now. This is not a drill."

Redstone was scheduled to have active shooter training on Wednesday, but officials at the arsenal told the Huntsville Times that this is a genuine incident.

Gate 8 at Redstone Arsenal is closed and cars trying to get in are backed up on Patton Rd. @whntpic.twitter.com/eob2em71Op — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) June 27, 2017

Multiple emergency response vehicles, including police cars and ambulances, have been reported heading towards Redstone.

Just gave an update over the PA in our building. Active shooter situation still exist. MSFC and Redstone are still on lockdown. — Jonathan Deal (@dealjon) June 27, 2017

The arsenal hosts between 36,000 and 40,000 federal employees and contractors a day. It is host to the US Materiel Command, the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency, and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

View of Gate 7 lockdown at Redstone Arsenal. @WAAYTVpic.twitter.com/qCU4SWMyek — Chris Smith (@ChrisWAAY31) June 27, 2017

Redstone Arsenal opened in 1941 as a chemical weapons manufacturing facility during World War II. After the war, it became home to US rocket research until 1956, when German designers working on ballistic missiles were spun off to become a part of the newly founded NASA.

Marshall Space Flight Center is home to NASA’s largest center, focusing on rocketry and spacecraft propulsion. It also hosts the Huntsville Operations Support Center, which supports launches from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, as well as payload and experiment activities from Cape Canaveral.