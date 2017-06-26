Watch LIVE: Trump & Indian PM Modi speak after White House meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face for the first time. Paramount in their discussions are the issues of trade, security, energy and immigration, as well as regional issues between India and Pakistan.

Trump spoke first during the joint statement from the White House Rose Garden, saying that he promised during his campaign that India would have "a true friend in the White House, and that is now exactly what you have.

Trump also lauded his and Modi's social media prowess, which he said brought them closer to their citizens.

There was no shortage of topics for the Monday afternoon meeting between Trump and Modi, as the US-India relationship is marked by a series of policy disagreements between the two leaders.

From the Paris Agreement on climate change to US work visas for skilled foreigners, Trump has taken an opposite view to Modi's positions. The same goes for Trump's stance toward Iran, as Modi supports the internationally agreed-upon framework that further limited Iran's civilian nuclear energy program. The Trump administration has not taken action against the nuclear deal with Iran, but has repeatedly referred to the country as the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump has also softened the tone he took on the campaign trail against China, a strategic adversary of India's. Trump has aimed to rein in North Korea's nuclear weapons program through cooperation with China.

The US has yet to assign an ambassador to New Delhi or place an assistant secretary of state on South Asian affairs.