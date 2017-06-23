Thunderbird F-16 crashes, flips at Dayton Air Show practice

An US Air Force Thunderbird F-16 has crashed and flipped over while practicing for an air show in Dayton, Ohio. Two people are trapped inside the jet, but are reportedly not injured. The Thunderbirds are the Air Force demonstration team.

The pilot will go with CareFlight crew to the hospital, WHIO reported, citing emergency scanner traffic.

There was a “mishap” while a plane was on the ground, according to Staff Sergeant Tabatha McCarthy with the Thunderbirds public relations office.

Dayton Air Show crash, F-16 Thunderbird on its top. No fire. Two inside, one has given a thumbs up to rescuers. #DaytonAirShow — Sandy Collins (@SandyCollins) June 23, 2017

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew to the scene, said Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton. There were no immediate report of any fuel leaks from the plane.

The ejection seat is still armed, according to scanner traffic.

BREAKING: A Thunderbird F-16 has reportedly flipped over on its tail while trying to land at the @DaytonAirShow . pic.twitter.com/CbQAY4jIxH — Airshow News (@NewsAirshow) June 23, 2017

“The aircraft is as safe as we can make it,” said fire crews on emergency scanners.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond to the scene due to heavy rainfall, WHIO reported. The rain is coming down at a rate of more than two inches per hour.

The annual air show begins Saturday at the Dayton International Airport.