Airport in Flint, Michigan evacuated after stabbing

The Bishop International Airport (FNT) in Flint, Michigan has been evacuated after a police officer was stabbed in the neck, local media report. The suspect is in custody, while the airport is closed until further notice.

All passengers are safe and have been evacuated, the airport said in a statement, urging flyers to check with their airlines for potential cancellations or delays.

The incident happened on the second floor of the main terminal, around 9:45 am local time on Wednesday, according to WNEM-TV.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Ken Brown, who was dropping his daughter off at the airport, told MLive. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Brown added that he saw a man getting detained by police, and a knife on the ground near the injured officer.

The injured officer is in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police.

. The FBI is the lead agency in this incident. MSP is providing resources to our Federal and local partners as this scene progresses. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2017

More than 20 police vehicles have responded to the incident, including Flint, Burton and Michigan State Police, local media reported. The FBI has taken the lead role in the investigation.

Bishop is the third busiest airport in Michigan, serving 787,000 passengers in 2016.