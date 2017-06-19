‘Kool Kids Klub’: KKK seeks to rebrand in upstate NY

White supremacist hate group the Ku Klux Klan has seemingly been advertising a rally in upstate New York with a rebrand. It’s now calling itself the Kool Kids Klub.

The notorious hate group was advertising a rally it plans on holding in Charlottesville, Virginia, in July.

A number of fliers were found, placed in driveways, in the upstate New York district of Fulton County. They were sealed in plastic bags with kitty litter inside to weigh them down. The offensive fliers refer to the “cultural genocide of white people” and say that “The Kool Kids Klub wants you.”

Infamous KKK 'imperial wizard' found dead in suspicious circumstances, autopsy ordered https://t.co/wohaTRekyG — RT (@RT_com) February 13, 2017

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted pics of the fliers to Facebook as it seeks to find the perpetrators.

“Please be aware that there are individuals going around representing themselves as members of the KKK,” warned police.

L

This is the latest in a number of KKK-related incidents in the area, in what is seen as a new recruitment drive for the 150-year-old hate group. In February, residents in nearby Fort Plain reportedly found Valentines-themed Klan fliers imploring white people to “love their own race.”

The Ku Klux Klan has targeted New York state and Ohio, along with others, in a bid to attract new members. National imperial commander for the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, Amanda Lee, said that 2017 will see a surge in activity, including rallies and leaflet distribution, in an effort to court fellow racists.