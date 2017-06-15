10 people injured, 1 hospitalized as car jumps curb in Manhattan

The New York Fire Department said ten people were injured, including one who was hospitalized after an SUV jumped the curb in midtown, New York.

The crash happened on West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue, several other vehicles were damaged in the incident during lunchtime, including a cleaning van that was apparently rear-ended.

The SUV, had Georgia license plates, became wedged between a broken tree and the windows of a luxury apartment building called Hudson Crossing, according to WNBC.

The woman driving the Chevy Tahoe with at least one child and two women in the back seat slammed into the rear of a black livery cab at 12:30 pm, according to witnesses.

A store owner across the street says he saw the black SUV hit a car and lose control, hitting two more cars before vaulting onto the sidewalk, hitting two people.

"I think the SUV saw the yellow light and decided to accelerate,” witness Jonny Giordani, 41, owner of Jonny's Panini by where the SUV crashed told New York Daily News. “In the moment it touched the cab by the front, it totally changed direction and ran onto the sidewalk."

Another witness told WNBC the pedestrians seemed OK and alert while being attended to by EMS, but there was a lot of blood. The one victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, FDNY says.

BREAKING: 9 people have been transported to local hopsital after a SUV jumped the curb at 400 west 37 street and struck multiple pedestrians pic.twitter.com/Zrpzy9O14l — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 15, 2017

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made, they said.