1 killed, 3 injured in shooting aboard Atlanta metro train, suspect detained

A shooting at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta left one dead and three hospitalized. Authorities have apprehended a suspect, and the mass transit station has shut down.

The four shooting victims were initially reported in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital, WXIA and other local news outlets reported. Police have since confirmed one of those four died. The shooting occurred at about 4:30pm local time on Thursday.

WSB reporter Matt Johnson said family members identified the deceased as Zachariah Honeycutt, who was a father.

This woman tells us her sister's boyfriend the one who was killed. Said he knew the shooter and they had altercations pic.twitter.com/5go9pPWEHF — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) April 13, 2017

This is the picture of the 29 year old MARTA shooting victim, per his family. Zachariah, unknown last name right now. He was a father. pic.twitter.com/btXbbu5q07 — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) April 13, 2017

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced on Twitter that a bus bridge had been established to accommodate travelers once the West Lake station closed around 5:00pm.

Due to police activity, Blue Line trains will not service Holmes & Wst Lake. A bus bridge is in effect-Read more: https://t.co/5hZB4ZNuaw — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) April 13, 2017

The shooting occurred inside a train heading east toward West Lake station, WGCL reported.

A fifth person was hospitalized for an ankle injury, not from a gunshot wound.