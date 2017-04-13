Iraq or Syria? Trump recalls dessert perfectly, forgets who he bombed & internet erupts (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump revealed he informed Chinese Premier Xi Jinping about the US air strike on a Syrian military base as the pair ate "the most beautiful" chocolate cake. He then mixed up Syria and Iraq – and the internet had a meltdown.

Trump was speaking with Fox Business about the bizarre exchange with Chinese leader during a summit at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“We had finished dinner, we’re now having dessert,” Trump began. “And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it.”

Just seeing this—WATCH: Trump told Pres. Xi about missile strikes over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake." pic.twitter.com/3gSBnIPerc — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 12, 2017

READ MORE: Trump says he told Xi how he bombed Syria over ‘most beautiful piece of cake’

“We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit by the way, unbelievable, from hundreds of miles away, it’s brilliant, it’s genius, what we have in terms of technology no-one can come close to competing,” he continued.

“So I said, we’ve just launched 59 missiles, heading to Iraq,” said the President, seemingly oblivious to his mistake.

“Heading to Syria,” host Maria Bartiromo interjected. “Yes,” Trump replied, “heading toward Syria.”

Naturally, Twitter was set alight by the gaffe.

Disturbing that Trump remembers what he ate (chocolate cake) - but not where he sent missiles (Syria, not Iraq as he says until corrected) https://t.co/FItavMaNCA — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 12, 2017

Trump: President Xi, I just want you to know I just fired 59 cruise missiles at [Iraq] Syria. #RussiaGate#Cakepic.twitter.com/xZXvZiQmAL — LT. Reg Barclay 2017 (@RegBarclay2017) April 13, 2017

Trump: Over dessert “I said we’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq”



Maria: “Headed to Syria”



Trump: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/CTKtXBl9nI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017

Many rushed to troll Trump over the embarrassing flub, branding it “disturbing.”

We should be a hell of a lot more worried re what Trump says than what Spicer says. President Loco desn't know difference b/w Iraq & Syria! https://t.co/3fgoGDNtc0 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 12, 2017

Fox: What were you eating?

Trump: Chocolate cake.

Fox: Who’d you bomb?

Trump: Iraq.

Fox: You mean Syria.

Trump: Yeah. https://t.co/bPgLDq6ZbF — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) April 12, 2017

It's disturbing that #trump remembers food (chocolate cake) & not where he sent missiles (Syria, not Iraq as he says until he's corrected). https://t.co/m1z3od717c — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 13, 2017

What a missed opportunity when Bartiromo corrected Trump's "Iraq" with "Syria." What would have happened if she'd just asked "Iraq?" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 12, 2017

Trump remembers details of cake he was eating while launching missiles, but not which country he was attacking. pic.twitter.com/TYfqXXDeCZ — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 12, 2017

Overall, thought the Trump interview went well* ** ***.



*Missiles hit Syria not Iraq

**57 missiles hit not 59

***Cake was vanilla, probably — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) April 12, 2017

Trump: "We've just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq."



Maria: "Headed to Syria."



Trump: *long pause* "Uh, yes heading toward Syria." https://t.co/wLnMseWFrB — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) April 12, 2017

Trump: "We just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq."



Interviewer: "You mean Syria..."



FFS.pic.twitter.com/nuEMAJahCC — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 12, 2017