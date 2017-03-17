HomeAmerica

Trump shuns shaking Merkel's hand during Oval Office encounter (VIDEO)

© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
US President Donald Trump ignored repeated media prompts to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting in the Oval Office.
Trump greeted Merkel with a handshake outside the building, but during their Oval Office photocall, apparently ignored the calls of the pool of reporters to shake the German leader’s hand.

The rebuff even drew an amused expression from the chancellor.

The two leaders shook hands outside the White House on Thursday. © Jim Bourg / Reuters

AP footage of the leaders’ encounter inside the Oval Office captures someone off-screen repeatedly calling out “Handshake!” amid the clicking of cameras.

Although Merkel looks to Trump a number of times during the photo call, the president doesn’t budge.

The pair later held a joint briefing discussing NATO, immigration, and free trade. At one point, Trump joked about his accusations that his predecessor ‘wiretapped’ Trump Tower, saying that he and Merkel, who was the target of NSA spying under Obama, “at least have something in common”.

Trump’s awkward Oval Office handshake evasion drew a mix of amusement and exasperation online. 

