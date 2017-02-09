Truthful Trump: Poll finds administration more trustworthy than MSM

A new poll has shone light on the battle between journalists and the White House, revealing that many Americans distrust news media and instead rely on the Trump administration to guide their version of the truth.

POLL: Trump Administration More Trustworthy Than Media. In fairness, not very hard to beat. https://t.co/jmuciYXOPspic.twitter.com/vysRtei4xi — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Hold up. Confused. Do I trust this news media site that Trump administration is seen as more trustworthy than news media? — Matthew Lee (@mattlee921) February 8, 2017

The poll by Emerson College found that the administration is considered truthful by 49 percent of voters and untruthful by 48 percent, yet another indication, if the protests weren't evidence enough, of the divided times in which we live.

Unsurprisingly, the numbers were split along party lines, with almost 90 percent of Republicans believing the administration to be honest, while more than 75 percent of Democrats do not believe the government line.

@JJohnsonLaw I used to listen to radio Moscow in the 80s and I found it more trustworthy than anyone in the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/qIlh5sLRvA — John Groves (@jg004a0891) February 8, 2017

Almost 70 percent of Democrats believe in the veracity of the news media, while over 90 percent of GOP voters consider the fourth estate to be selling them snake oil.

The pollsters also found that the president had an approval rating of 48 percent, but 47 percent question the competency of the new commander in chief.

Among Republicans, Trump had an 89 percent approval rating while only 17 percent of Democrats backed the former reality TV star.