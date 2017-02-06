‘Fake news’ crackdown: Facebook, Google ally with French media ahead of presidential poll

Facebook has launched a drive against so-called ‘fake news’ in France, partnering with eight media outlets to combat the spread of inaccurate news reports ahead of the presidential election this year.

The project follows the social media giant’s partnership with US news organizations which launched last December following widespread claims that fake news influenced the outcome of the US presidential election.

Facebook will work with Agence France-Presse (AFP), BFM-TV, Franceinfo, France Médias Monde, L’Express, Liberation, Le Monde and 20 Minutes to expose what they deem fake news stories.

Social media users will be able to alert Facebook to a story they suspect is false, which will then be checked by the partner organizations. If two or more media groups highlight the story as ‘untrue’, Facebook will include a banner stating that alongside the story.

The company can also alter its algorithm so the post’s circulation will be reduced, according to partner Le Monde. Le Monde’s Editorial Director Jérôme Fenoglio said this was the deciding factor for their participation in the project: “For the first time, it would be possible to adjust the algorithm if there’s an editorial problem with the post.”

Facebook will also work with Google as part of another fact-checking initiative, ‘CrossCheck’, which allows users to submit questions and gather information from 16 French media outlets, including AFP, Le Monde, Libération, Franceinfo and France Médias Monde.

The first round of the French presidential election takes place in April. Extreme right-wing Front National candidate Marine le Pen’s rhetoric has sparked comparisons with Trump’s election success.

Le Pen officially launched her presidential bid Sunday with promises of an immigration crackdown and ‘France first’ policies.

Facebook set up an initiative against ‘fake news’ in Germany last month in response to concerns from some politicians that the spread of false stories and hate speech could influence the parliamentary election in September in which Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks a fourth term in office.

The European Commission has warned Facebook and other social media outlets that they could face legal action from Brussels of the scourge of fake news is not eliminated.

However, some researchers have found that the impact of fake news on the US election outcome has been overstated.

A study carried out by economics professors from Stanford University and New York University concluded that “for fake news to have changed the outcome of the election, a single fake article would need to have had the same persuasive effect as 36 television campaign ads.”

READ MORE: Fake news did not influence 2016 election, study finds