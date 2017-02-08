Flipped trucks & destroyed homes: State of emergency in Louisiana as tornadoes hit (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following the onslaught that left about 10,000 homes without power and severely damaged NASA's Michaud Facility.
At 11:25am CT, a tornado impacted our Michoud Facility in New Orleans. Only minor injuries reported & personnel are being accounted for (1)— NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017
New Orleans East, which was hit by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, was one of the hardest hit areas where at least 60 homes and businesses were reportedly damaged and about 25 people were injured.
UPDATE: @LouisianaGov declares state of emergency in Louisiana following severe weather. Release to follow. #lagov#lawx— Richard Carbo (@richardacarbo) February 7, 2017
NOPD IS REQUESTING ALL AVAILABLE OFFICERS TO NEW ORLEANS EAST, TO ASSIST WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO TORNADO.— ProjectNOLA (@projectnola) February 7, 2017
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor empowers himself and other officials to act faster action to help ensure safety. This can include mobilizing law enforcement officers and the Louisiana National Guard in some cases.
Tornado on the ground spotted near New Orleans! #neworleans#tornado#tornadowarningpic.twitter.com/80RAXSJVXA— Tornado Dave (@tornadodavewx) February 7, 2017
Exclusive video of a roof getting blown off, 18 wheeler flipping over off Cold Storage Rd pic.twitter.com/PmVGAJjbHa— Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 7, 2017
Another image of earlier tornado near Convent via @Lewisbergeron47 -- @WBRZ@NWSNewOrleans#LaWXpic.twitter.com/KMSYwPkQkM— Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) February 7, 2017
Impacted residents from shared pictures of flipped cars, tore off rooftops, broken power poles and piles of debris as the state tries to once again recover from extreme storms.
When your day goes just a bit tooooo crazy. #Tornado#NewOrleans#Preacherpic.twitter.com/Oazx1rlj7K— Dave Blass (@BlackhawkDesign) February 7, 2017
What's left of Yvette Lation's house. "It was like a bomb hit. We had debris all on us." pic.twitter.com/Dy0e0QlSyg— Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) February 7, 2017
@spann@simpsonwhnt damage at NASA Michoud in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/8qgvdXuNhw— jimtaylorjr (@jimtaylorjr) February 7, 2017
#NOLA RT @rairizarry#Tornado streets Right Now #neworleans New Orleans 🚨⚠️🚨 #louisiana Louisiana pic.twitter.com/IvorYTUsQx— Signor Paparazzo (@paparazzo504) February 7, 2017
The National Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday.