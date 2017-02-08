Flipped trucks & destroyed homes: State of emergency in Louisiana as tornadoes hit (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Southern Louisiana, including New Orleans, has suffered severe damage after seven tornadoes battered the area, causing dozens of injuries and leaving a wake of destruction.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following the onslaught that left about 10,000 homes without power and severely damaged NASA's Michaud Facility.

At 11:25am CT, a tornado impacted our Michoud Facility in New Orleans. Only minor injuries reported & personnel are being accounted for (1) — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017

New Orleans East, which was hit by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, was one of the hardest hit areas where at least 60 homes and businesses were reportedly damaged and about 25 people were injured.

UPDATE: @LouisianaGov declares state of emergency in Louisiana following severe weather. Release to follow. #lagov#lawx — Richard Carbo (@richardacarbo) February 7, 2017

NOPD IS REQUESTING ALL AVAILABLE OFFICERS TO NEW ORLEANS EAST, TO ASSIST WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO TORNADO. — ProjectNOLA (@projectnola) February 7, 2017

By declaring a state of emergency, the governor empowers himself and other officials to act faster action to help ensure safety. This can include mobilizing law enforcement officers and the Louisiana National Guard in some cases.

A video posted by Kعno Bعatz🎙🎶 (@iamkenobeatz) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Exclusive video of a roof getting blown off, 18 wheeler flipping over off Cold Storage Rd pic.twitter.com/PmVGAJjbHa — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 7, 2017

Impacted residents from shared pictures of flipped cars, tore off rooftops, broken power poles and piles of debris as the state tries to once again recover from extreme storms.

A photo posted by mrsmusto (@blackb3ar_fanpag3) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

What's left of Yvette Lation's house. "It was like a bomb hit. We had debris all on us." pic.twitter.com/Dy0e0QlSyg — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) February 7, 2017

A photo posted by Wile Entertainment! (@wilelifeldn) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

The National Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday.